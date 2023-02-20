In 1996, Jeffrey Maier's encounter with New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's hit ball created a stir in MLB world. Eighteen years later, in an April 2014 write-up published by Bleacher Report, baseball fan Jeffrey Maier narrated the attention-grabbing incident during Game 1 of the 1996 American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles.

Back in 1996, Jeffrey was just 12 when Jeffrey threw Derek Jeter's hit ball into the stands at Yankee Stadium. Next, the little boy reached to catch the ball, and the hit was determined to be an HR by MLB umpires, not a fan's intervention. The contentious home run the New York Yankees were able to score on because of Maier's deflection of the ball changed the direction of Game 1.

In 2014, Maier recalled the incident and mentioned how he was escorted to an area under the seats by security personnel and was also approached by the media owing to the unusual game scenario.

"Disappointed I did not come away from the play with the ball, I quickly realized that the play—and my involvement in it—was a bit more unique than a typical home run. The next few days and subsequent years were going to be impacted because of that one moment in baseball history and my involvement in it.

Quickly, I was whisked to an area under the seats by security and approached by members of the media—while the family friends with whom I attended the game did their best to get us safely on our way home," wrote Jeffrey Maier in the Bleacher Report news piece.

Thereafter, the New York Yankees won Game 1 and subsequently went on to clinch the World Series against the Braves, ending a drought of 18 years.

Jeffrey's life practically transformed overnight. Following the incident, he had offers to fly to Japan, be on a baseball card, and even make a cameo appearance in a Hollywood movie. However, it was Maier's parents who helped him lead a private life and focus on the important things in life.

Jeffrey Maier had opportunity to meet New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter in 1997

In February 1997, Jeffrey Maier had the opportunity to meet New York Yankees superstar and HOFer Derek Jeter at an autograph show in Secaucus, N.J.

"I finally had the opportunity to meet Derek Jeter, at an autograph show in Secaucus, N.J. We spent a few minutes together, and I was so overwhelmed to be in the same room as him that I could barely engage in a conversation! Even four months later, everything about what was happening to me was still layered in the surreal," Maier narrated his feeling in the Bleacher Report article.

Although Jeffrey got to spend a few minutes with Jeter in the same room, he was too starstruck to engage in a conversation.

