Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees outfielder, made his strong stance against the Houston Astros stealing signs known when he addressed the scandal that rocked the baseball world.

Judge emphatically expressed his belief that the Astros should have been stripped of their 2017 World Series title and that the players involved should have faced significant repercussions.

Judge left no room for ambiguity as he condemned the Astros' tainted victory when he said:

"I just don't think it held any value for me. You cheated, and you didn't earn it." The outfielder's words reflected the sentiments of many fans, players, and baseball purists who were appalled by the extent of the Astros' deceit.

In 2017, the Houston Astros emerged victorious in what was supposed to be the pinnacle of baseball achievement, the World Series.

However, revelations later came to light, exposing an elaborate system implemented by the Astros to gain an unfair advantage over their opponents.

By illegally decoding and relaying opposing teams' signs, the Astros were able to anticipate pitches, altering the course of numerous games.

Houston Astros' cheating scandal explained

The Houston Astros' cheating scandal, which sent shockwaves through Major League Baseball (MLB), first came to light in 2017, but it was not until 2019 that the league took significant action following an investigation prompted by two former Astros players.

One of the players who blew the whistle on the team's sign-stealing practices was pitcher Mike Fiers, who had since been traded to the Detroit Tigers and then the Oakland Athletics.

Fiers, having experienced firsthand the Astros' illicit tactics, felt compelled to speak out against the unfair advantage his former team had gained. He believed that their actions undermined the integrity of the game.

Fiers joined the Athletics in 2018 and reportedly shared his knowledge of the Astros' sign-stealing scheme with his new teammates, urging them that this was not how the game should be played.

Despite Fiers' attempts to address the issue internally within the baseball community, it took two years for the MLB to initiate a formal investigation. The league's delayed response left many fans, players, and critics frustrated, as the sign-stealing scandal continued to cast a shadow over the sport.

Finally, in 2019, the MLB launched a thorough investigation into the Houston Astros' sign-stealing practices.

The inquiry revealed the extent to which the team had used technology to decipher and communicate opposing teams' signs, gaining an unfair advantage during games.

The findings led to severe consequences for the Astros organization, including fines, the loss of draft picks, and the suspension of key personnel.

Mike Fiers played a significant role in exposing the Astros' sign-stealing practices, even if his decision to come forward came several years after the incidents occurred. His actions ultimately sparked a broader conversation about fair play, integrity, and the responsibility of players to uphold the spirit of the game.

