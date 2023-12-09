When Aaron Judge's 62nd home run made actor Billy Crystal nostalgic about the essence of sport from his childhood

On Oct. 4, 2022, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge made history by hitting his 62nd home run against the Texas Rangers, breaking an American League record set by Roger Maris 61 years ago.

His remarkable season revitalized baseball and united fans across generations in following this extraordinary journey. Hollywood also took notice.

Actor Billy Crystal, who is also a sports enthusiast, expressed his thoughts on Twitter after Aaron Judge achieved another milestone, encapsulating the essence of sports at its finest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I was 13 when I saw Maris hit #61," Crystal wrote. "Watching Aaron Judge hit #62 tonight made me feel like I was 13 all over again. What a thrilling moment. What a thrilling season."

Expand Tweet

Several people commented on Crystal’s sentiments in the thread. Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who wasn’t alive for the 1961 season, said the thrill of watching the chase and even that specific hit made him feel “like a little kid.”

Billy Crystal, 74, was born and raised in New York. His love for the Yankees and admiration for Maris has been long documented and inspired his role as the director of the 2001 sports drama “61*,” detailing the 1961 home run chase between Yankees teammates Maris and Mickey Mantle.

Despite their differences, the two maintained a close friendship, even winning two World Series together. Meanwhile, the more reserved Maris struggled to conjure the same charm with the media and fans. This contrast proved critical in the 1961 season when Maris endured endless ridicule but ultimately passed Babe Ruth’s home run record.

Aaron Judge epitomizes baseball, unlike almost anyone else

In addition to his high skill level, Judge is also a true gentleman in every sense of the word. Recognized for his philanthropic efforts by the league, he has been described as approachable, affable and good-natured by nearly everyone who has had the pleasure of meeting him.

With notable changes on the horizon for the team in 2024, Yankees fans are optimistic that captain Aaron Judge will return to MVP form. Should he not, the team may find it challenging to avoid a disappointing outcome similar to its 2023 record.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.