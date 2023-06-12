Former manager Boston Red Sox manager and Houston Astros bench coach Alex Cora admitted his guilt in the sign-stealing scandal on 12 June 2020.

Cora disagreed with the idea that he and Carlos Beltrán were the only planners of the scheme, despite accepting punishment (a season-long suspension) for his part in the 2017 scandal.

In an interview with ESPN, Cora expressed his frustration with claims that he was the mastermind behind the Astros' sign-stealing scheme. He disputed these allegations, particularly those made by former Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, stating that it was not a two-person endeavor but rather a collective effort.

Alex Cora emphasized that he was not denying his responsibility and acknowledged that everyone involved in the team was accountable for their actions.

"If there is one thing I am absolutely sure of, it is that it was not a two-man show. We all did it. And let me be very clear that I am not denying my responsibility, because we were all responsible."

While Cora became eligible to return to baseball in 2021, his focus at that time was on his personal life and family. He acknowledged the impact his actions had on his loved ones and took full responsibility for the consequences.

Cora expressed his desire to eventually return to the game he loved but emphasized that it was currently a secondary concern.

Alex Cora and his MLB career

Alex Cora in Minnesota Twins v Boston Red Sox

Alex Cora, a former Los Angeles Dodger who excelled at both second base and shortstop, made his major league debut on June 7, 1998. Cora played in 684 games for the Dodgers over the course of seven seasons, hitting .246 with 27 home runs and 173 RBI. He played in 684 games overall.

During the 2000 and 2001 seasons, he primarily played second base, but also filled in at shortstop.

Cora played second base for the Dodgers in each of the four games of the 2004 National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. He had trouble at the plate, though, going 2-for-15 (.133) in the series, which the Dodgers ultimately lost.

On November 15, 2016, Cora made the transition from playing to coaching and was named the Houston Astros' bench coach. When Astros manager A. J. Hinch was dismissed from games throughout the 2017 campaign, he filled in as manager in a temporary capacity.

Cora's time with the Astros proved to be successful, as the team finished with a record of 101-61 and went on to win the World Series that year. This marked Cora's second championship ring.

Following the Astros' postseason success, Cora was interviewed for the managerial position with the Boston Red Sox during the 2017 American League Championship Series. It was subsequently announced that he would be named the Red Sox manager. Cora officially took over the role on November 2, 2017.

During his first season as the Red Sox manager in 2018, Cora led the team to an impressive 108 wins and 54 losses. The Red Sox advanced through the playoffs, ultimately winning the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. This victory marked Cora's first championship as a manager and his third overall.

Cora's tenure with the Red Sox, however, faced controversy related to electronic sign theft. In November 2019, it was reported that Cora, along with former Astros player Carlos Beltrán, played a key role in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal during their time with the team.

Further investigations revealed potential rule violations by the 2018 Red Sox, leading to Alex Cora and the team mutually parting ways in January 2020.

After a year away from managing, Cora was rehired as the Red Sox manager in November 2020. During the 2021 season, he guided the team to the playoffs, reaching the American League Championship Series.

In November 2021, the Red Sox exercised their option to extend Cora's contract as manager for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Although the details of the deal were not disclosed, Alex Cora received a significant raise from the $800,000 salary of his first managerial season.

