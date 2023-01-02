On 10 November 2020, CNN released an interview with Alex Cora. In the interview, Cora revealed his thoughts on the scandal and his subsequent return to the Boston Red Sox.

“I still love what I do and I promise you from now on I’m going to use this experience the right way. I’m not proud of it. I’m not happy about it but we have to move on.”

Back in 2020, it was finally revealed that the Astros cheated in the 2017 World Series. Cora, who was the Astros' coach at the time, was suspended for the role he played in the incident.

During the 2017 World Series, Cora and former Astros player Carlos Beltran designed the mechanism to read the opposing team's signs. Cora was suspended for two years and Carlos was fired from his position as the manager of the New York Mets.

Alex Cora revealed that he still loves his position as someone who can help guide teams. He said that he understands the responsibility now, and will rightly use his position from now on.

The Red Sox's manager expressed how ashamed he was of his role in the cheating scandal. He was neither happy nor proud of his past. But Cora reinforced that it was in the past now, and it was time to move on from it.

When Alex Cora revealed his thought about his comeback and potentially going to ESPN.

The current manager of the Boston Red Sox conveyed his thoughts in the same interview with CNN. He expressed how he truly felt about coming back to the Red Sox after his two-year ban.

“I don’t want people to make it seem like it’s a great comeback story. I don’t want that. I’m actually going to use this bad experience to make people better.”

Alexa Cora said that although he was happy to come back and do what he loved, he wasn't proud of the circumstances. He didn't want his comeback to be a great story.

He didn't want people to look at his situation and be inspired by it. Cora wanted people to look at his mistakes and learn from them. After learning from his scandal, he wanted people to be better.

Former Astros coach Alex Cora almost returned to ESPN as an analyst. He revealed on the ITM Podcast what his backplane would be if the Red Sox didn't recruit again.

In 2020, Alex Cora was rehired on a three-year contract. It has also been revealed that he will be returning again for the managerial position for the 2023 season. Fans will have to wait and see what the next season will look like for their favorite team.

