Alex Rodriguez's career is undoubtedly one of the most complex and controversial in baseball history. With impressive numbers and a long list of accolades, he cemented his status as one of the greatest players to grace the diamond.

However, his legacy was tainted by a series of revelations regarding his use of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

In 2009, a report from Sports Illustrated exposed Alex Rodriguez had tested positive for PEDs in 2003, during MLB's survey test that targeted over 100 players.

The report revealed his use of testosterone and the anabolic steroid Primobolan, an expensive and relatively side-effect-free substance.

Initially declining to comment, Alex Rodriguez eventually confessed the truth during an interview with ESPN's Peter Gammons, expressing remorse and regret for his actions.

He admitted to using PEDs from 2001 until 2003, during his tenure with the Texas Rangers. Alex Rodriguez claimed the pressure to perform at a high level motivated him to resort to juicing, resulting in a significant increase in his home run numbers.

Alex Rodriguez also disclosed his cousin, Yuri Sucart, had been the one administering the substance, "Boli," from the Dominican Republic.

However, he insisted he did not realize these substances were steroids, although he acknowledged realizing they were not as innocuous as "Tic Tacs."

"I didn't think they were steroids, I knew we weren't taking Tic Tacs."

He acknowledged he felt the weight of expectations upon joining the Rangers and believed that enhancing his performance was necessary to meet those expectations.

Further controversies emerged, with allegations of Alex Rodriguez's association with HGH and the claim that he had been using steroids since his high school days. These revelations cast a shadow over his achievements, leaving many questioning the integrity of his accomplishments.

Alex Rodriguez and Biogenesis Scandal

Alex Rodriguez's career took a steep downturn in September 2012, signaling the beginning of a tumultuous period. Struggling upon his return from a stint on the disabled list, his performance declined significantly, culminating in a lackluster postseason showing.

As if on cue, news of potential trades and the need for yet another hip surgery further clouded his already murky situation.

Then, the Miami New Times newspaper reported on the findings of the now-defunct Biogenesis wellness clinic, revealing a slew of athletes involved in PED use. Among them, Rodriguez stood out as the central figure.

The clinic's records listed his name multiple times, alongside damning evidence of recent PED use and payments for substances like HGH and testosterone.

While Alex Rodriguez's representatives denied his direct involvement with the clinic and any PED use, the evidence presented a damning picture.

The records mentioned Rodriguez from 2009 to 2012, with references to substances like Sub-Q, a mixture of banned substances that stimulate muscle growth and insulin production.

The Biogenesis scandal led to suspensions for other players named in the records and investigations by MLB and the DEA into the clinic.

Alex Rodriguez's fate hung in the balance, with his word against the evidence presented by the clinic's records. Subsequently, he served one of the longest suspensions in MLB history.

