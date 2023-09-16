Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez was once summoned by the federal authorities during the investigation of Biogenesis Probe in 2014. Later, he was given "Queen for a Day" status, which meant that any information he revealed that day could not be used against him in subsequent judicial actions.

"Queen for a Day," also known as a "Proffer" or "Proffer Letter," is a written agreement between a federal prosecutor and a suspect or criminal defendant. It allows an informal interview to give information and evidence pertaining to illegal behavior.

According to an ESPN article, Alex Rodriguez admitted to federal authorities nine years ago that Anthony Bosch, the founder of Biogenesis, had sold performance-enhancing drugs to three MLB All-Stars: Manny Ramirez, Ryan Braun, and an unidentified athlete.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alex Rodriguez and the Biogenesis Scandal

10 years ago, An ESPN report on the US Drug Enforcement Administration's investigation exposed the largest performance-enhancing drug operation in US sports history.

As per records, Alex Rodriguez informed investigators of three players who he had been told were PED users by Bosch, the clinic's owner. ESPN reviewed almost 1,400 pages of DEA investigative records as part of its research.

Rodriguez refuted a "60 Minutes" story that his camp had leaked information connecting Braun and then-New York Yankees catcher Francisco Cervelli to the incident months before his interview with federal officials.

Rodriguez had previously admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) and had been suspended for using them at a previous point in his career. Even after receiving the MLB's 162-game punishment (the whole 2014 season), he continued to publicly deny his involvement while admitting it to the investigators.