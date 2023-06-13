New York Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez have always had a bitter-sweet relationship. From being colleagues, to friends and foes, they've seen it all. Jeter once revealed that he looked upto Rodriguez and considered him his role model.

Jeter desperately seeked to emaluate Rodriguez's baseball greatness. In ‘The Life You Imagine’, a book that Jeter released in 2000, he revealed his desires to be as accomplished as Rodriguez. He said:

“I consider Alex and Nomar to be role models. I want to do what they’re doing. If I see that Alex had a game-winning homer, I’m hoping my phone won’t ring with a message from him until I’ve done something new to match his accomplishment. Alex and I are best friends”.

Alex and Derek were good friends up until 2001, when Alex made debatable claims in an interview with "Esquire" magazine.

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez appeared on a show together

Derek's friendship with Alex deteriorated as a result of Alex's actions, and they continued to have a distant relationship. However, Derek won over the hearts of MLB viewers when he decided to participate in a passionate conversation on the "Kay-Rod Cast" with Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez.

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were great teammates and played for the Yankees together. In February 2009, a report was released which stated that A-Rod used performance-enhancing drugs. Rodriguez received Jeter's support.

"You have to give him the benefit of the doubt. My initial reaction is, let him respond. Give him the respect to respond to it before you pass judgment," Jeter said according to the New York Post.

In 2009, Jeter and Rodriguez won their first World Series together.

Derek Jeter garnered 396 out of 397 Hall of Fame votes (99.75%), the second-highest percentage in MLB history (behind his former teammate Mariano Rivera), and the most by a position player. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2020. From September 2017 until February 2022, he served as both the Miami Marlins' league president and CEO.

In addition to serving as the chairman of Presidente beer, Rodriguez also serves as the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp. The Minnesota Timberwolves of the National Basketball Association (NBA) are a part of his ownership.

