In 2007, Alex Rodriguez opted out of his 10-year, $252 million contract with the Yankees during the eighth innings of Game 4 of the World Series. Rodriguez, who was in the final year of his contract, shocked Yankees fans with his decision.

Alex's then-agent, Scott Boras, mentioned that A-Rod made such a whimsical choice because he was unsure whether his former Yankees teammates Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada and Andy Pettitte would return to the fold.

However, shortly after the opt-out fiasco, A-Rod reached out to the New York Yankees senior vice president Hank Steinbrenner and his brother, Hal, to reach a decision. In the end, the Yankees and the former star shortstop came to a resolution and signed a decade-long, $275 million agreement.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Two months later, in December 2007, Alex admitted that he made a mistake by opting out of the Yankees contract. He said:

"The whole thing was a mistake. It was a huge debacle. I have to take the bullet."

Speaking about his former agent, Scott Boras, Rodriguez added:

"When I realized that our goals were not aligned...that's when I had to step in and get my voice heard."

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports



11 years ago Alex Rodriguez signed a 10-year, $275-million contract with the Nov. 15, 2007: @AROD GOT PAID!11 years ago Alex Rodriguez signed a 10-year, $275-million contract with the @Yankees , the most lucrative deal at the time. Nov. 15, 2007: @AROD GOT PAID!11 years ago Alex Rodriguez signed a 10-year, $275-million contract with the @Yankees, the most lucrative deal at the time. https://t.co/Mooq5Bfkii

"11 years ago Alex Rodriguez signed a 10-year, $275-million contract with the Yankees, the most lucrative deal at the time." - Yahoo Sports

Although things were resolved between Rodriguez and the Yankees, the move was seen as a way for Alex to gain leverage in negotiations for a new contract and also an attempt to get more money from the Yankees.

Alex Rodriguez hit his 500th HR in 2007

Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during Spring Training Media Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 25, 2010, in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

On Aug. 4, during the 2007 MLB season, Alex Rodriguez hit his 500th career home run against Kyle Davies of the Kansas City Royals.

He created history by becoming the youngest player in history to reach the milestone at just 32 years and 8 days.

A-Rod's deal with the Yankees, which was officially signed on Dec. 13, 2007, included a number of multimillion-dollar incentives for reaching specific milestones in his career.

Poll : 0 votes