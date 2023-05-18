Amir Garrett once ignited one of the fastest bench clearances in major league history. He set off an extremely heated and violent brawl between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019.

The incident occurred at the top of the ninth when the former Reds pitcher charged at the Pirates dugout after someone yelled something offensive at him. Garrett proceeded to punch Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams, igniting a melee in the process.

"Base-brawl in Cincy (via @FOXSportsOH)" - Sports Illustrated, Twitter.

Addressing the media post the game, he profusely apologized to the public and said that he would "accept any punishment" allotted.

"As a man, I take on that responsibility. I apologize for my actions."

Garrett was also full of remorse for his actions after his video made the round on social media, with numerous kids watching. He conceded that this wasn't the example he wanted to set:

“When I see kids, I don’t want to set that kind of example,” Garrett told MLB.com. “That’s not the kind of person I am. I don’t condone violence. I don’t like for stuff like that to happen and for kids to be amazed by stuff like that and think it’s cool -- because it’s not.

He concluded by stating that he would try his best to make sure incidents like this wouldn't occur again.

“It won’t happen again,” Garrett said. “We’re athletes and kids are very impressionable. We want to set a good example for them. That’s not something you want them to see as part of baseball. I feel bad about it.”

Amir Garrett's MLB career

Picked up by the Cincinnati Reds in the 22nd round during the 2011 MLB draft, Amir Garrett made the Reds' opening day roster in 2017.

He made his major league debut on April 7 against the St. Louis Cardinals, going for an unbelievable six shutout innings and giving up just two hits in a 2–0 victory.

Currently at the Kansas City Royals, Amir Garrett has notched up a win-loss record of 13-18, 5.00 ERA, 367 strikeouts, and 1.431 WHIPs in the major leagues.

