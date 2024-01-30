When Angels star Mike Trout donated $27,000 for Hurricane Harvey relief, invited baseball fraternity to contribute

Mike Trout is a beloved figure at the Los Angeles Angels. Other than his skills on the diamond, the Angels star is also known for his generosity off the field. This was on display in 2017, when he made a donation to help victims of Hurricane Harvey, which hit Texas and Louisiana hard.

Trout donated $27,000 to the Red Cross and urged his fellow MLB players and the public to do the same. He took to Twitter to announce his donation and ask for help:

"Right now, there is potential for all of us to come together as a team. The people affected by Hurricane Harvey need to know we are with them.

"Let's show what coming together as one is all about! Please contribute anything you can to those in need."

Mike Trout was not the only MLB star to donate to the cause as Matt Carpenter of the St. Louis Cardinals said he would give $10,000 for every home run hit that season. His teammate Adam Wainwright matched his pledge.

J.J. Watt gained a lot of fans when he managed to raise an incredible $41.6 million for the cause, and the Houston Astros gave $4 million too.

Mike Trout and the Angels will have to make do without Shohei Ohtani in 2024

When Shohei Ohtani hit free agency, the odds were against the Angels managing to lure him back to the team. While fans doubtless had dreams, they turned into nightmares when Ohtani signed for cross-team rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While Ohtani and the Dodgers are looking to push for a World Series in 2024, the Angels have a huge hole to fill. Given Ohtani's skills both pitching and hitting, he is almost impossible to replace.

The Angels will be hoping that others can step up in 2024 and that they can make a playoff run come the end of the season. Given his talents on the field, Mike Trout will be an integral part of their plans and their season will likely depend on his form.

