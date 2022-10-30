When Atlanta Braves die-hard and iconic rapper Ludacris led the Tomahawk Chop at SunTrust Park in 2017

In April 2017, the 45-year-old legendary rapper Ludacris pulled off the controversial "Tomahawk Chop" while rooting for the Atlanta Braves. He was attending an MLB game between the Braves and San Diego Padres at SunTrust Park.

The team and their fandom continue to support the disputed arm-waving gesture accompanied by a chant. However, the "Chop" has faced backlash for being outrageously derogatory towards Native Americans.

"Hip hop artist and actor Ludacris leads the chop as the Braves host the Padres at SunTrust Park in Atlanta." - MLB

So, how did "Chop" emerge in the MLB?

Apparently, Deion Sanders, a former Atlanta Braves player, is credited with instituting the "Tomahawk Chop" in MLB, as per the Chicago Tribune. Sanders played for the Braves from 1991 to 1994.

Jim Weber @JimMWeber Just stumbled across this 1991 clip of Jack Arute saying the Atlanta Braves adopted the Tomahawk Chop from FSU b/c of Deion Sanders and now I'm questioning everything I thought I knew. Just stumbled across this 1991 clip of Jack Arute saying the Atlanta Braves adopted the Tomahawk Chop from FSU b/c of Deion Sanders and now I'm questioning everything I thought I knew. https://t.co/s3ccpJMCrj

The chop tradition was a custom among fans of the Florida State Seminoles, the football team representing Florida State University.

MLB commissioner Robert Manfred supported the "Tomahawk Chop"

Major League Baseball Announces Rule Changes

Last year, before Game 1 of the World Series, MLB commissioner Robert Manfred supported the "Tomahawk Chop."

As per Sports Illustrated, he said:

"The Native American community in that region is fully supportive of the Braves’ program, including the chop. For me, that’s kind of the end of the story.”

Robert added:

"We don't market our game on a nationwide basis. Ours is an everyday game. You have to sell tickets every single day to fans in that market. And there are all sorts of differences among the clubs, among the regions, as to how the game is marketed.”

Apart from the Atlanta Braves, another MLB team that was slammed for being derogatory to the Native Americans was the Cleveland Guardians.

Initially, Guardians were known as Indians. However, after being subjected to harsh criticism, the franchise changed its name in 2021.

Poll : 0 votes