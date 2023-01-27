Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones' extramarital affair with a Hooters waitress in 1997 shook the MLB world when it became public knowledge. Before it hit the press, Chipper had the courage to inform his first wife, Karin Fulford, whom he had met in Macon, Georgia, while playing for the Braves Class A club.

In chapter 16 of his autobiography, "Ballplayer," which was released in 2017, Jones described the discussion he had with his wife about his affair, which led to the birth of his first son, Matthew, in 1998.

The excerpt read:

"When I walked in the front door, she was in the kitchen. I picked up a box of Kleenex on the counter, walked over to the dining room table, and sat down. 'Come here,' I said. 'We need to talk. You need to have a seat.'

"She sat down and started welling up right away. She knew what was coming; she just didn’t know the depth of it.

"'Karin,' I said. "This is killing me and I’ve got to get it out, so let me get it all out. I’ve been having affairs with three girls: the girl from LA; a girl from Atlanta; and a girl from Detroit, who I met in spring training. I’ve been having these affairs since the beginning of the season.”

He also informed Karin that the girl from Detroit was pregnant and was going to keep the child.

“'The girl from Detroit, Jennifer, is pregnant,”' I said. “And she’s going to have the baby.”

Jones then went on to describe Karin's reaction to his stunning revelation.

"There was a long silence, followed by uncontrollable sobbing from both of us. Eventually we got up. I needed to gather myself. I heard something behind me, and when I turned around, I saw she had picked up a vase. She threw it at me, and it hit me on the side of the head.

"It didn’t break until it hit the floor and I wasn’t cut up or anything, but what was I going to say anyway? I deserved it. The only thing I could do was walk out of the room and give her time to cool off."

DCCampbell @D_CCampbell With his election to the Baseball Hall of Fame today, tonight's as good a time as ever to finally start reading my signed copy of Chipper Jones' baseball biography. With his election to the Baseball Hall of Fame today, tonight's as good a time as ever to finally start reading my signed copy of Chipper Jones' baseball biography. https://t.co/6z9WlcTH7K

Chipper and Karin stayed married for a few more years, but finally got divorced in 2000.

Chipper Jones got married two more times

Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves

After divorcing his first wife Karin Fulford, the Hall of Famer went on to marry a second time. Chipper tied the knot with a woman named Sharon Logonov in March 2000. The pair have three sons, Larry, Tristen, and Shea. However, things didn't work out in the long run and they got divorced in November 2012.

"BREAKING: Chipper Jones, wife separate after 12 years of marriage." - AJC Sports

Chipper Jones then started seeing former Playboy model Taylor Higgins not long after getting divorced from Logonov. Jones and Higgins exchanged vows in June 2015.

"They're married!!!!!! Such a beautiful and emotional ceremony." - Chelsea Freeman

Chipper Jones and Taylor share two children together, Cutler and Cooper.

"Best we got but I’m good with it! Merry Christmas from (some of) the Jones family." - Taylor Higgins

Chipper Jones made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves on September 11, 1993, and played for the team throughout his storied career. He retired in 2012. In 2021, Jones joined the Braves as an assistant hitting consultant and is still serving in that position.

Poll : 0 votes