In May 2012, Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones was accused by former Colorado Rockies pitcher Jamie Moyer of stealing signs during an MLB game.

Apparently, during the fifth inning of Braves' 13-9 win, Jones found himself on second base after hitting a double off Moyer. While Chipper was having a conversation with former Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, Jones mentioned that Moyer came over and discussed the act of stealing signs right in front of the Hall of Famer's face.

"I literally am standing on second base and I'm talking to Tulo [Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki], and I turn around and [Moyer] is coming set," narrated Jones. So I get ready and take my lead, and [Moyer] goes, 'I see you.' And I go, what the [bleep] do you see? What the [bleep] are you talking about?'"

"I go, 'I was [bleeping] talking to your shortstop. And he said something else with his back turned, like he yelled but didn't face me. I go, that's [bleeping] B.S. And I turned around to Tulo and Tulo's like [holds hands up]."

Although no comments were heard from Moyer post the game, Chipper Jones unleashed his fury with straightforward comments.

"See, this is what happens when you get a pitcher who comes from a team that [relays signs] constantly — the Phillies," Jones told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "And he is so paranoid that every single team does it, which is not the case."

Jones was triggered because Jamie Moyer questioned his integrity.

Jamie Moyer's teammate sided with Chipper Jones

Chicago Cubs v Atlanta Braves: ATLANTA, GA - JULY 03: Chipper Jones #10 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a single in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Turner Field on July 3, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

To the unexpected, Troy Tulowitzki, a former shortstop for the Colorado Rockies, chose not to defend Jamie Moyer, his teammate and instead supported Chipper Jones.

"I think exactly how Chipper said it is how it happened," Tulowitzki said. "I think Moyer accused him of giving locations. All I can tell you is that Chipper and I were just talking, and I didn't get any sense that he was relaying anything. No one knows the truth . . . [But] put yourself in [Jones'] shoes — if you're accused of something and you know you didn't do it, you're going to be fired up."

2012 was Jones' last season in MLB. The following year Braves inducted him into the Braves Hall of Fame and retired his number, 10.

Six years after, he was inducted in Cooperstown receiving 97.2% votes on the first ballot.

