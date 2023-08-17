Barry Bonds Jr. has always been inspired by his father, Bobby Bonds. The father-son duo has the most home runs in MLB history. Their cumulative statistics include more than 1,000 home runs, 4,821 hits, and 975 stolen bases.

Once Barry was charged with assault in school, but his father's MLB fame saved him:

“If Barry were not a star athlete and he’d hit me like that, he’d have been kicked out of school," Parry mentioned in “Love Me, Hate Me: Barry Bonds and the Making of an Antihero."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There's no doubt. Instead, the administration did nothing to discipline him."

“Love Me, Hate Me: Barry Bonds and the Making of an Antihero."

Barry Bonds, also known as "The Home Run King," previously had second thoughts about following in his father's footsteps. In the 2006 ESPN documentary "Bonds on Bonds," he disclosed the specifics.

Rangers Giants Baseball

Barry expressed his feelings toward the game and his father:

“I had a problem. I had a famous father. I didn’t want to play baseball because I didn’t want to do the same thing my father did. And that was a lot to have to do with the two because I had a lackadaisical attitude all the time.”

Barry supported his father when he was brought to a hospital for cancer treatment. This father-son bond is well-known and continues to motivate others.

Allegations of domestic violence against Barry Bonds

In the 1990s, Bonds and his ex-wife Sun went through a contentious divorce. She testified that the left fielder hit her on multiple occasions throughout their six-year relationship during their divorce proceedings in 1995. He was accused of having kicked, punched, and pushed her several times, most notably when she was eight months pregnant with their first child.