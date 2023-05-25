Legendary American sportscaster Bob Costas and San Francisco Giants star Barry Bonds maintained a cordial relationship for a better part of their careers until their notable spat in 2007.

The pair were caught in a war of words when Costas concluded that there was credible information proving that Bonds used performance-enhancing drugs during his playing career on his HBO Show “Costas Now."

Incensed at Costas' assumptions, Bonds referred to him as “that little midget man,” and even went on to question his journalistic credibilities. He was quoted saying:

“Is that the story Bob Costas talked about? A little midget man, who doesn’t know jack about baseball, who never played the game before? You can tell Bob Costas what I called him”

Costas quickly hit back at the tainted PED star, reiterating that he, unlike Barry Bonds, was all natural:

“As anyone can plainly see, I’m 5-6½ and a strapping 150, and unlike some people, I came by all of it naturally”

Bob Costas reinstated that there were no ill feelings between the pair and that no matter what, he regards Bonds as one of the greatest players to ever grace the game.

“I’ve actually always had a pretty cordial relationship with Barry. I have no ill feelings toward him personally. I regard him as one of the greatest players of all time who got an inauthentic boost and then became a superhuman player. I wish him no ill whatsoever.”

Bob Costas won the Hall of Fame's Frick Award for broadcasting in 2017

The legendary American baseball broadcaster etched his name in baseball royalty after he was awarded the Hall of Fame's Frick Award for his stupendous broadcasting.

Costas, a 28-time Emmy winner, was felicitated with the award during the winter meeting in 2017. He said on a conference call:

"Because of my love of baseball and because of the other names that (won the Frick Award), this is at the top of the list. No disrespect of all the other awards, because they all mean a lot to me, but this means the most"

Costas is a 45 year veteran in the league, and it doesn't look like he is slowing down anytime soon.

