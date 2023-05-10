In a November 2019 Forbes interview, former Boston Red Sox icon Manny Ramirez opened up about his optimism to get enshrined in National Baseball Hall of Fame. The optimism comes despite being penalised for PEDs in the past.

Ramirez was one of the most prolific hitters of his generation. He won two World Series titles and was named an All-Star 12 times during his career.

However, his career was marred by controversy when he was suspended twice for violating MLB's drug policy. In 2009, Ramirez was suspended for 50 games after testing positive for a banned substance. He later admitted that he had used human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG), which is often used by athletes to stimulate testosterone production after using steroids.

In 2011, Ramirez was once again suspended for violating the league's drug policy, this time for 100 games. He chose to retire instead of serving the suspension, but the suspension was later reduced to 50 games after he petitioned for reinstatement. The drug he was found to have taken was reportedly a performance-enhancing drug (PED) called testosterone.

Ramirez's drug use tarnished his legacy and the chances of the former outfielder's Hall Of Fame entry. However, he believes that Cooperstown is still within reach.

"We’ll see. We’ll see what’s going to happen. I’m pretty sure maybe in 15 or 20 years, we’ll probably get in," said Ramirez in a Forbes interview.

He added:

“It was the same thing like with Pete Rose. That’s it, let that guy get in. That’s it, everybody makes mistakes. I make mistakes every day. Everybody makes it, but we’ve got to keep moving, so what else can you do.”

Ever since 2017, Ramirez has not received enough votes to be inducted in MLB HOF, as the minimum threshold for entry is 75%. His vote totals have gradually increased over the years. Ramirez can continue to be on the ballot for up to 10 years, as long as he receives at least 5% of the votes each year.

Manny Ramirez doesn't regret PED use

In the same Forbes interview, former Boston Red Sox All-Star, Manny Ramirez confidently stated that he had no remorse about using steroids during his time in MLB. He also asserted that taking steroids helped him grow and develop as an individual.

“Not really [any regrets],” he said. “I ask myself if it was a good thing for me, because it made me grow up. Maybe a lot of people they didn’t get caught, and they doing maybe so many crazy stuff but they’re not learning from it."

"So I think everything happens for a reason and everything is working for the good. I’m in a better place than I ever been even when I was playing, so I don’t regret it because it made me grow up.”

After retiring from MLB, Manny Ramirez played for EDA Rhinos of the Dominican Professional Baseball League during the 2012–13 offseason.

