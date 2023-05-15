In his book Ballplayer, which was published on April 4, 2017, Atlanta Braves legend and Hall of Famer Chipper Jones revealed how his ex-wife, Dr. Karin Luise, went ballistic over his shocking confession about fathering a child out of wedlock.

A passage taken from Chapter 16 of the book describes the conversation between Jones and his former spouse during the 1997 season. During this discussion, Jones confessed to her that he had been involved in a romantic relationship lasting 18 months with a Hooters waitress based out of Detroit.

Jones wrote:

"I decided not to beat around the bush. I would get it all out, and whatever happened after that, happened. It would probably get violent, and she’d probably never want to see my face again. Not that I’d be able to blame her. I just knew I had to take whatever came."

He continued:

"When I walked in the front door, she was in the kitchen. I picked up a box of Kleenex on the counter, walked over to the dining room table, and sat down. 'Come here,' I said. 'We need to talk. You need to have a seat.'

"She sat down and started welling up right away. She knew what was coming; she just didn’t know the depth of it.

“'Karin,' I said. 'This is killing me and I’ve got to get it out, so let me get it all out. I’ve been having affairs with three girls: the girl from LA; a girl from Atlanta; and a girl from Detroit, who I met in spring training. I’ve been having these affairs since the beginning of the season.'

“'The girl from Detroit, Jennifer, is pregnant,' I said. 'And she’s going to have the baby.'

"There was a long silence, followed by uncontrollable sobbing from both of us. Eventually we got up. I needed to gather myself. I heard something behind me, and when I turned around, I saw she had picked up a vase. She threw it at me, and it hit me on the side of the head.

Jones met his first spouse, Karin, during his time playing for the Braves' class A affiliate in Macon, Georgia. They tied the knot in 1992.

Chipper's confession in 1997 came at a time when Karin was struggling to conceive a baby with the former MLB World Series champion.

However, after this tough conversation, Karin still wanted to make her marriage work with Chipper Jones. But the two ended up getting divorced in 2000 due to irreconcilable differences.

Chipper Jones legally recognized his lovechild

Chipper Jones: Arizona Diamondbacks v Atlanta Braves

Four months after filing for divorce from his ex-wife, Karin, former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones decided to meet his love child, Matthew.

By that time, the little munchkin was already 11 months old.

"I was waiting in the hall outside of my apartment, and they got out of the elevator. [Matthew’s mother] had his hand, and he waddled off. I started bawling," Jones erecalled.

Later, Chipper Jones requested the Fulton County court to formally acknowledge Matthew as his biological child.

Jones has since remarried twice and now has five more biological sons.

