In July 2011, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's decision to skip the All-Star game caused a major media stir.

His announcement came after he collected his 3,000th career hit with a 400-foot home run at Yankee Stadium on July 9, 2011.

However, prior to reaching the 3,000-hit club, Jeter had suffered a mid-June right calf injury which put him on the DL. So when the former star Shortsop finally smacked his 3000th career hit, he wanted to rest his calf for the second half of the 2011 MLB season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jeter's move was met with a lot of criticism. However, former MLB commissioner Bud Selig refused to criticize the New York Yankees legend for his non-appearance.

"Let's put the Derek Jeter question to bed," Selig said defending Derek. "There isn't a player that I'm more proud of in the last 15 years than Derek.

"He has played the game like it should be played. He's even been a better human being off the field as great as he is on the field. So any concerns that I keep hearing about Derek Jeter, I know why Jeter isn't here. I respect that. And I must tell you I think I would have made the same decision that Derek Jeter did.

"Derek has brought to this sport great pride. He's become a role model. Earned it. Still earning it. And so any suggestion that I, or anybody else, is unhappy with him about not being here is just false."

Jeter finished the 2011 MLB season with 162 hits.

Derek Jeter was on a hot streak even in his late 30s

Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees celebrates with Robinson Cano #24 after scoring against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on October 12, 2012 in New York, New York. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

Despite being 37 years old, former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter showed no signs of slowing down as he entered another MLB season in 2012.

That year, he achieved a remarkable milestone when he got his 11th All-Star game hit (surpassing MLB legend Micky Mantle's record for most All-Star game hits for the New York Yankees).

The former five-time World Series champion ended the 2012 season with 216 hits, but the following year wasn't as successful for him. He was out for most of the season due to injury, and batted a mere .190 in 17 games.

Although Jeter re-signed with the New York Yankees on a one-year, $12 million contract in 2014, it was the same year he announced his departure from baseball.

The remarkable Jeter era ended on Sept. 25, 2014 at Yankee Stadium.

Six years after his retirement, Derek was inducted into the Natioanal Baseball Hall of Fame receiving a vote of 99.75% (first ballot).

Poll : 0 votes