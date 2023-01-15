No one can forget when Carlos Beltrán left the New York Mets after the team's cheating scandal came to light. In a 2020 CBS News interview, we got to see how both parties reacted to the news.

Random MLB Moments @moments_mlb Carlos Beltran robs David Ortiz of a grand slam in the World Series. Carlos Beltran robs David Ortiz of a grand slam in the World Series. https://t.co/VjbDwRhaGU

"This was not an easy decision. Considering the circumstances, it became clear to all parties that it was not in anyone's best interest for Carlos to move forward as manager of the New York Mets," said owner Jeff Wilpon regarding the situation.

When news of the Astros' cheating scandal hit, the spotlight shone harshest on the two conspirators, Carlos Beltrán and Alex Cora. Immediately after, Cora, who was Astros coach and Beltrán, who was the New York Mets' manager, were removed from their respectful positions. Cora was suspended from his position as the Astros coach.

MetsRewind @metsrewind January 9, 2005: Carlos Beltran signs a 7yr., $119m deal with the @Mets to become the tenth $100m player in @MLB history. In seven seasons in Queens, Beltran played 839 games, batted .280, 149 HR and 559 RBI. He was a 4-time AS, 3 Gold Gloves and 2 Silver Slugger awards. #LGM January 9, 2005: Carlos Beltran signs a 7yr., $119m deal with the @Mets to become the tenth $100m player in @MLB history. In seven seasons in Queens, Beltran played 839 games, batted .280, 149 HR and 559 RBI. He was a 4-time AS, 3 Gold Gloves and 2 Silver Slugger awards. #LGM https://t.co/qVKeXrijO4

Whereas, Beltrán and the Mets mutually decided to part ways. In a joint statement given by the Mets representative, they expressed that it would be good for both the team and Beltrán to go their separate ways at the time.

When Carlos Beltrán couldn't let himself be a distraction to the New York Mets

League Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four

Carlos Beltrán was on the All-Star team nine times, has won the Silver Slugger award twice, and won the AL Rookie of the Award in 1999. The outfielder had an illustrious career, but because of one scandal, his name is forever going to be tainted.

"We believe that Carlos was honest and forthcoming with us. We are confident that this will not be the final chapter in his baseball career," the New York Mets stated.

When the New York Mets and Carlos parted ways, the team said that it was best for both parties. The team also gave a statement that Beltrán was truthful and honest during his run as a manager for the team.They also believed that Beltrán would still continue his career in baseball as it was not an end for him yet.

MetsRewind @metsrewind January 11, 2005: The @Mets introduce Carlos Beltran at Shea Stadium. Days earlier, Beltran agreed to a 7yr, $119 mil deal. “I am proud to be a part of the new Mets … this organization is going in a new direction, a direction of winning,” said Beltran. January 11, 2005: The @Mets introduce Carlos Beltran at Shea Stadium. Days earlier, Beltran agreed to a 7yr, $119 mil deal. “I am proud to be a part of the new Mets … this organization is going in a new direction, a direction of winning,” said Beltran. https://t.co/Jxk80rmr0g

"I couldn't let myself be a distraction for the team. I wish the entire organization success in the future," said Carlos Beltrán

When asked for his opinion, Beltrán replied that he thought that, with the rumors and press surrounding him, he would only bring distractions to the team. Beltrán believed that parting ways with the Mets would help the team stay focused and avoid bad press.

Poll : 0 votes