In January 2021, allegations of cheating caused a rift in Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship. Lopez is an actress, dancer and singer. Rodriguez is a former star player for the New York Yankees.

Apparently, it all started during the first part of the Southern Charm Season 7 Reunion. TV personality Madison LeCroy's former co-star Craig Conover accused her of carrying on an affair with a former MLB star.

"You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men!” Conover claimed. “Ex-MLB players. That’s what you were doing during quarantine. You know why Austen was at my house? ‘Cause you weren’t talking to him! You flew to Miami to f*** an ex-MLB player.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake,” LeCroy responded.

Andy Cohen, the host of the show, tried to get Madison to reveal more about her alleged affair with the then-unnamed MLB star.

“He contacted me and, yes, we DM’d, but other than that, there was nothing,” LeCroy assured reunion host Andy Cohen. “I’ve never physically seen him, touched him …”

Weeks later, LeCroy finally opened up about the alleged fling and spilled the beans about her involvement with the former New York Yankees star.

Back then, Rodriguez was still engaged to his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez. Obviously, the rumors of an affair took a toll on the pair.

Two months later, in April 2021, the couple announced their split, ending their four-year relationship. The pair began dating in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019.

Alex Rodriguez liked Madison LeCroy's Instagram photos

A-Rod; Madison Lecroy

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez couldn't escape the prying eyes of Instagram-savvy people.

Fans of the TV show Southern Charm observed that A-Rod had liked several of Madison's pictures on Instagram, including one posted in July 2020.

Alex Rodriguez liked Madison LeCroy's picture on IG.

However, Alex later "unliked" the photo.

Following the incident, everyone has moved on.

Jennifer Lopez is now married to Ben Affleck.

Currently, Madison is married to Brett Randle.

Meanwhile, the former MLB star shortstop is dating Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Jaclyn is a Canadian fitness influencer and a mom of two.

Poll : 0 votes