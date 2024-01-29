When Chevrolet generously donated two 2024 Trax RS cars to military charities at the 2023 MLB All-Star game

World-renowned car manufacturer Chevrolet has been a partner of the MLB for over 19 years. To honor this longstanding collaboration, Chevrolet donated two all-new 2024 Trax RS to military charities Operation Homefront and Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), who identified deserving recipients of the vehicles, during the 2023 MLB All-Star game.

The Operation Homefront charity recommended army veteran Abreante Jones as one of the recipients. Jones is a single mother to her eight-year-old son and served seven years in the military. After that, she was honorably discharged to pursue her education. She is currently working as a paralegal.

TAPS recommended Amanda Tinsley, Sgt. Tyler Tinsley's surviving spouse, who was the second recipient. Amanda is currently the mother of two, an eight-year-old son and a nine-year-old daughter.

Following the donation, the chief marketing officer of Chevrolet, Steve Majoros addressed a heartfelt message to the two families. He said:

"The Jones and Tinsley families exemplify the service and sacrifice of the military community. Chevrolet is honored to provide them with an all-new 2024 Trax and remains committed to recognizing the bravery and dedication of those who have served and their families."

The 2024 Chevy Trax has the company's latest ICE-based design language, with longer, wider, and lower exterior than its previous models. The interior also has an increase in room. There has also been a 12-percent increase in cargo capacity and one will also have an extra 3 inches of rear legroom.

The car has a turbocharged 1.2L I3 LIH gasoline engine, with 137 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. According to chevrolet.com, it comes in five different trims and starts from just $25,000.

MLB agrees international partnership with JTB Corp

Major League Baseball has agreed to an international partnership with JTB Corporation of Japan. JTB Corp. is one of the biggest travel agencies in Japan.

According to Business Wire, JTB announced a new multi-year international partnership with MLB today. As part of the new multi-national business arrangement, the company will be an official sponsor of MLB’s World Tour.

JTB Corp will offer exclusive international hospitality packages for the season-opening Seoul Series between the Dodgers and Padres. The two-game series is set to take place at Seoul’s Gocheok SkyDome on March 20th and 21st, 2024.

JTB President and CEO Eijiro Yamakita reflected on this new partnership. He said ina statement that the rise in MLB's global acceptance has been phenomenal and that the company is happy to be a part of this new journey.

"Last year we experienced a dramatic rise in demand for travel and events around the world as we finally moved beyond most challenges caused by the pandemic and now we clearly see that the market needs for real and exciting experiences are very strong.

"In this situation, we are deeply impressed by MLB’s commitment to bringing the wonderful experience of baseball games to people around the world, as it resonates with our brand slogan: ‘Perfect moments, always.’ We are ready to create opportunities for people to enjoy baseball with our solid global network, knowledge and hospitality."

As they are the Official Partner of the MLB World Tour, the company will offer access to fans all across the world to select VIP tickets and hospitality packages to World Tour events that include the Seoul Series and London Series.

They will also be able to provide tickets to MLB regular season games to Asia-based fans as part of hospitality packages which would also include travel to and accommodations.

