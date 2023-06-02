Pitcher Mike Clevinger of the Chicago White Sox is renowned for adding some personality to the pitch. Clevinger wears it on his sleeve because of the numerous tattoos on his arm that hold sentimental value for him. Once Clevinger's bold cleat choice landed him in hot water with MLB. In 2018, Clevinger said:

"I just feel the more you give, the more they're going to take. Now it's the cleats. But then is it going to be tattoos next year? I have flower tattoos that are colorful, and I'm using my arms to throw. So is it going to be that pitchers who have tattoos either can't have tattoos or have to cover them up? Where does it go from here?"

Clevinger posted a letter of warning he had received from the commissioner's office on Twitter.

"Make baseball fun again, they said, it would be fun, they said....."

Though Clevinger's on-field fashion statement backfired, it did not stop him from adorning a custom pink set of cleats.

Mike Clevinger adorned pink cleats on Mother's Day

For Mother's Day, Clevinger said he still intended to don a custom pink set of cleats with "Love" written on the tongues and the names of his mother and daughters on the sides and backs in a style reminiscent of Jimi Hendrix.

This wasn't the first time that Clevinger did not conform with league rules. Although it wasn't a serious infraction, Clevinger was ordered to change gloves during a game because the umpires thought his grey glove may confuse the batters.

Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox

According to Mike Clevinger, he understood the complication that arose due to the color of his glove. Hence he felt the decision was justified and had no trouble making the change.

He was puzzled, though, with the issue around his cleat designs. He felt it did not gift him any undue advantage over the hitter, and was surprised by the decision to hand him an official warning for violating MLB rules.

