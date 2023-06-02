In October 2018, Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger clashed with MLB host Robert Flores in an explosive verbal bout on Twitter. Back then, Clevinger was playing with Cleveland Guardians. The incident occurred following the Guardians' three consecutive losses against the Astros.

Apparently, Robert Flores tweeted a video of the pitcher calling out the Houston Astros back in May 2018. In the old video, Clevinger was heard saying:

“We’re right there with them. There’s not anything they have that we don’t have. They’re not that special.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The video was edited to include clips of the Astros dominating the Guardians, with "The Sound of Silence" jamming in the background.

It was meant to be a light-hearted video. However, the clip didn't sit well with Mike. Next, he decided to take it on Twitter and slam the MLB Network host.

“You’re an idiot complete utter unknowledgeable [sic],” Clevinger wrote in now-deleted tweets."You work for MLB and you still want to try to drag me? Your [sic] soft as pudding and have no real takes.”

Clevinger also went on to call Robert Flores a “teenage girl” and a “cockroach.”

Mike Clevinger's 2018 tweets targetting Robert Flores. (Source: Yahoo)

In 2018, Cleveland Guardians' MLB season ended after getting defeated 11-1 at the hands of the Astros.

Mike Clevinger and Robert Flores made peace later

Although the feud between former Guardians star Mike Clevinger and MLB Network host Robert Flores was an epic online showdown, the pair mended their differences.

As reported by Yahoo, the peace was made over a phone call which resulted in Clevinger removing all the explosive tweets. Both posted tweets on the micro-blogging platform acknowledging the resolution.

Clevinger wrote:

"I deleted my tweets out of professional respect, I appreciate him hearing me out and recognizing where I was coming from. Gonna always hold my ground for what’s right."

While Flores tweeted:

"I had a good convo just now with Mike Clevinger. We hashed out any differences and it’s all good. I felt it was important to talk with him directly and it’s done."

Robert Flores @RoFlo I had a good convo just now with @Mike_Anthony13. We hashed out any differences and it’s all good. I felt it was important to talk with him directly and it’s done. I had a good convo just now with @Mike_Anthony13. We hashed out any differences and it’s all good. I felt it was important to talk with him directly and it’s done.

Clevinger played for the Guardians from 2016 to 2020. Thereafter, he was traded to San Diego Padres on August 31, 2020.

Following a two-year stint in San Diego, Clevinger secured a one-year deal worth $8 million with the Chicago White Sox on December 4, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes