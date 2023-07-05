Karin Luise, also known as Karin Fulford, was the first spouse of former Atlanta Braves player Chipper Jones. Jones and Karin's marriage had difficulties, and Karin ultimately decided to dissolve their marriage as a result of Jones' extramarital affair. Jones' agonizing divorce battle with his ex-wife made the HOFer give up his net worth, which was revealed in his book "Ballplayer."

It read:

"Karin wanted everything, and she was threatening to come after my future earnings. Was she entitled to something? No doubt. But we had been haggling for more than a year and I was sick of it."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the book, it was also revealed that Jones asked his attorney to give everything to Karin and just keep fifty thousand dollars.

However, in a 2017 interview, Karin Luise talked about problems with Jones' book "Ballplayer." She said that Jones had made everything to suit his convenience. She said that, in order to protect him, she was subjected to a gag order, which had prohibited her from speaking about the matter for many years.

“I was forced into a gag order years ago to protect Chipper, and it is not my intent to go back and unearth such painful specifics now that I have found healing.”

The adventure of Chipper Jones and Karin began while he was a member of the Braves' Class A squad in Macon, Georgia.

Chipper Jones admitted to adultery

After being married in 1992, they encountered a significant obstacle in 1997 when Chipper admitted to having an extramarital affair while they battled infertility. Despite their dedication, they filed for divorce in 2000.

Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves

Chipper Jones married Sharon Logonov in for a second time after his first divorce. Sadly, they had relationship problems, and in November 2012, they got divorced. Larry, Tristen, and Shea were born to them throughout the course of their marriage.

Jones didn't allow this setback to stop him from pursuing happiness, though. He immediately began a new chapter in his life when he met Taylor Higgins, a former Playboy model, and they fell in love. They got married in 2015. Since then, the couple has been blessed with two boys, Cutler and Cooper.

Poll : 0 votes