Former Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones’ first wife Karin Luise (also goes by Karin Fulford) once opened up about their relationship. Jones' marital journey was marked by turbulence, leading Karin to make the difficult decision to end their union due to Jones' involvement in an extramarital affair.

In a 2017 interview, Karin Luise addressed issues with Jones' book, “Ballplayer.” According to her, Jones had tailored things according to his convenience. She also mentioned that she was bound by a gag order to protect him, which had prevented her from discussing the situation for multiple years.

“I was forced into a gag order years ago to protect Chipper, and it is not my intent to go back and unearth such painful specifics now that I have found healing.”

Chipper Jones and Karin's journey began during his tenure with the Braves' Class A team in Macon, Georgia. They married in 1992 but faced a major challenge in 1997, when Chipper admitted to adultery during their struggle to have a child. Despite their commitment, their marriage ended in divorce in 2000.

Karin Luise went on to become a therapist and help people in need. Her own personal experiences drove her to embark on this career path.

“It is because of experiences like this that I am focused on helping others recover and become empowered when they are abused, belittled and silenced by people in perceived positions of power. The world needs more healing and positive energy in it, and that is where I prefer to remain.”

Chipper Jones’ ex-wife had only best wishes for him

Chipper Jones #10 of the Atlanta Braves

In the same 2017 interview, Karin mentioned that she hoped Chipper Jones could move on with his life and wished him the best for his future.

“I wish Chipper and his family nothing but the best and hope he can move on with his life."

After his first divorce, Chipper Jones entered a second marriage to Sharon Logonovin. Sadly, their relationship faced struggles and they divorced in November 2012. Throughout their time together, they welcomed three sons: Larry, Tristen, and Shea.

However, Jones didn't let this setback deter him from seeking happiness. He soon entered a new chapter of his life, finding companionship with former Playboy model Taylor Higgins, who he married in 2015. The couple has since been blessed with two sons named Cutler and Cooper.

