Former MLB star Chipper Jones always loved the iconic New York Mets' ballpark, the Shea Stadium, and this was proven when he and his ex-wife mutually decided to name their son after Shea after the stadium.

Jones and ex-wife Sharon welcomed their son in 2004 and planned to name the child Shea whether it was a boy or girl. In 2008, Jones said:

“We both liked the name and it just seemed the perfect name,” he said. “It was just right to name him after this place.”

He told the New York Times in 2012 that he and his wife simply loved the name and that they would have given it to their baby even if he had spent his entire career in the American League.

To his credit, he also talked about how moved he was by the rituals at Shea Stadium during the Mets' first game back following the 9/11 attacks on the piece and in a number of other forums.

Chipper Jones named his son Shea to pay an ode to himself

Chipper Jones, a Hall of Famer and former Atlanta Braves star, wed Sharon Logonov in 2000 and Tristen, Shea, and Larry Wayne III (Trey) are the couple's three children. After a 12-year marriage, Chipper Jones and Sharon Logonov split in 2012.

Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves

Chipper gave one of his boys the name Shea as a tribute to the excellent hitting he displayed against the New York Mets at Shea Stadium. It's certainly a maneuver of power.

The Atlanta Braves pitcher had an 18-month extramarital affair and fathered a son outside of marriage. Jones informed his wife Karin Fulford in 1988. During an interview with ESPN, he spoke about his son:

"I mean, you take one look at him, and you see a little Chipper walking down the hall towards you. It'll change your mind in a heartbeat."

Jones enjoyed a career full of accomplishments at Shea Stadium. In 99 games played, he hit 19 home runs, batted.313 with 66 runs batted in (RBIs), and had a batting average of.312. Jones also contributed five runs and two home runs in a memorable game in 1999.

