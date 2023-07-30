Former Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones opened up about his second marriage in his book, 'Ballplayer.'

Having divorced his first wife, Karin Fulford in 1999, Jones began dating Sharon Logonov. However, when she became pregnant, their blooming relationship saw a considerable change.

The due date fell in line with Jones and Fulford's pending divorce proceedings. In his book, Jones mentioned that he needed somebody to be with after separating from his first wife.

"I had a new spark in my life, when I was least expecting it”.

An excerpt from Chipper Jones' book

Just before Game 1 of the 1999 World Series against the New York Yankees, Jones learned of Sharon's pregnancy. In 1999, the Yankees won their second straight World Series in a four-game sweep, disappointing the Braves and Jones.

Chipper Jones and Sharon Logonov's marriage

Chipper Jones, a former Hall of Famer and star for the Atlanta Braves, married Sharon Logonov in Pierson, Florida, in March 2000. Three sons were born due to their union, and they soon became the focus of their lives.

Trey, their eldest son, was born to them in February 2001. Trey is also known as Larry Wayne III. After Trey joined the family, Tristen, and Shea were the final two additions.

Shea, the third kid of the marriage, has a unique meaning behind his name. Due to his outstanding achievements at Shea Stadium, the former home of the New York Mets, throughout his career, Chipper decided to pay tribute to the special memories he had experienced there.

Nevertheless, despite leading what seemed to be a perfect existence, Jones and Logonov ran into some relationship issues. They decided to separate on June 14, 2012, which significantly changed their marital status.