Former MLB star Chipper Jones was a legendary player on the field. Unfortunately, his personal life was quiet tumultous as he went through two failed marriages.

In 2015, Jones tied the knot for the third time with former Playboy model Taylor Higgins in the Bahamas. Taylor and Jones share two sons, Curtis and Cooper. In 2017, he dished about his personal growth after his failed marriages and shared how he has evolved as a father and a husband:

"I’m a better husband and father than I ever was. Sometimes you have to make mistakes to strive to be the person you want to be. I think I’m there now.”

The Hall of Famer wrote a book called 'Ballplayer' and got candid about his personal life.

Chipper Jones had a child out of wedlock

In 1992, while still a minor league player, Jones wed Karin Fulford. After he had an adulterous relationship with a Hooters waitress that resulted in an unmarried kid, the couple filed for divorce in 2000.

In March 2000, he wed Sharon Logonov, his second spouse. 2012 saw Jones' MLB retirement and the divorce of his second wife, with whom he had three boys.

“It wasn’t terribly difficult. This is stuff I’ve already dealt with, things that happened 20 years ago. Is it easy to talk about your warts? No, it’s not easy. But if you come to grips with it and paid your penance, it becomes easier to talk about. I’m not proud of some of the things I did to ruin my first marriage. I’m very sorry for hurting the people that I love. But eventually, you have to deal with it and move on."

Jones retired from professional baseball in 2012, and on June 28, 2013, the Atlanta Braves honoured him by inducting him into their Hall of Fame.

On July 29, 2018, Jones was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame six years after his election. In 2020, he then started working for ESPN as a colour analyst.

Chipper Jones returned to his hometown Braves in 2021 as an assistant hitting consultant, capping after a lengthy wait.

