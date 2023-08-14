Chipper Jones, a former MLB player, and his ex-wife Karin Fulford are divorced. Jones' marriage was rather turbulent, and Karin decided to end things because of Jones' extramarital affair.

When the ex-couple first met in 1991, Chipper was a baseball player for the Macon Braves and Karin was a student at Wesleyan College. Karin did, however, go to most of Chipper Jones' games after marriage. He struggled to maintain personal space with his ex-wife watching every game. Jones detailed how his financial situation suffered due to his arduous divorce battle with his ex-wife in his 2017 book "Ballplayer."

Jones said in his book, "I loved Karin but there were times I felt suffocated."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

An excerpt from 'The Ballplayer'

In the book, Jones asked his attorney to give Karin everything and keep just $50,000. Karin, however, discussed issues with Jones' book in a 2017 interview. She said that Jones had fabricated every detail to support his narrative. She said that she was subjected to a gag order to protect him, which had prevented her from speaking about the situation for many years.

Chipper Jones' MLB history

Chipper Jones represented the Atlanta Braves in Major League Baseball (MLB) from 1993 to 2012. With the first overall pick in the 1990 MLB Draft, the Braves selected Jones.

Jones, a nine-time All-Star, won the NL Most Valuable Player Award in 1999 and the NL Silver Slugger Award for third basemen in 1999 and 2000. After batting .364 that year, he won the MLB batting title.

The Braves honored Jones by retiring his number 10 and inducting him into the team's Hall of Fame on June 28, 2013. In his first year of eligibility, on July 29, 2018, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

In 2020, Jones worked as a color analyst for ESPN. In 2021, he joined the Braves once more as an assistant hitting consultant.