Chipper Jones, a legendary Atlanta Braves player, was not immune to personal missteps. In his autobiography, "Ballplayer," Jones openly acknowledged his regret over his decision to have an 18-month extramarital affair with a Hooters waitress, resulting in the birth of an illegitimate child in 1998.

In his autobiography, Jones admitted to having become wiser with age and being able to take better decisions in his life. Speaking about his younger self, Jones said:

“I’d slap him upside his head and tell him to be a better person, a better teammate, a better husband, a better father. To keep distractions and temptations out of arm’s reach. It cost me a lot. It cost me endorsements, but it cost me a lot more than that personally.”

Four months after his divorce from Karin, the renowned former third baseman of the Atlanta Braves, met his child, Matthew. At the time of their meeting, Matthew was 11 months old.

Subsequently, Chipper Jones sought legal recognition of Matthew as his biological child, petitioning the Fulton County court for official acknowledgment.

More about Chipper Jones’ marriages

Former Atlanta Braves player Chipper Jones addresses the crowd prior to Game Three of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on October 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Chipper Jones and Karin's story began during Chipper's time with the Braves' class A affiliate in Macon, Georgia.

They married in 1992, but their relationship faced a significant hurdle in 1997. Chipper confessed to his adultery, and this was at a time when he and Karin were struggling to conceive a child. Despite the emotional strain, Karin remained committed to their marriage.

Unfortunately, their efforts proved futile, leading to their divorce in 2000 due to irreconcilable differences.

Following his divorce, Chipper Jones entered into a second marriage with Sharon Logonovin. However, their union encountered difficulties and ultimately ended in divorce in November 2012. During their time together, they welcomed three sons named Larry, Tristen, and Shea.

Undeterred by the challenges of his previous marriage, Jones wasted no time in re-entering the dating scene. This time, his heart was captured by former Playboy model Taylor Higgins.

Their relationship blossomed, leading to their marriage in 2015. Together, they have been blessed with two sons named Cutler and Cooper.

