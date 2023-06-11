MLB veteran Chipper Jones claimed owners had greatly increased spending on the players than he was used to, back in his playing days. The Braves legend claimed players needed to balance celebrating their accomplishments and respecting their opponents. Jones retired in 2012 after a career with 468 home runs and eight All-Star selections.

Jones, who earned nearly $170 million in compensation throughout his 19-year MLB career, predicted that the size of baseball contracts might eventually peak if owners become hesitant to offer 10-year agreements. Injury concerns have always pretty significant in the MLB season due to the day-in, day-out grind, especially for players in the later stages of their careers.

Jones said in 2016:

“I made my fair share of the money, and what I made pales in comparison to what these guys are making now, and I’ve only been out of the game for four years”.

Chipper Jones set a real estate record

Chipper Jones, a former star pitcher for the Atlanta Braves, recently sold his mansion in Canton, Georgia, setting a new record in real estate. Jones bought the ranch for $9.25 million in 2018. The ultimate sale price of $11 million was the highest documented sale in Georgia and the most incredible real estate transaction in the Peach State since 2019. Therefore, the transaction also resulted in a significant profit.

The unendingly opulent property has 37 acres, eight bedrooms, and eleven bathrooms. A private lake stocked with fish, gardens, a pool, a fire pit, and horse stables are all located on the mansion's wooded site. The apartment, which has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchenette, and an office, is separate from the main house.

Jones still has a place to lay his head after the transaction. He recently acquired a Canton mansion worth $5.4 million. The farmhouse-style, four-bedroom home was constructed in 2019 and is situated on around 10 acres. Jones played with the Braves for 19 seasons and was honored by the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018. He now works part-time as the team's hitters' consultant.

