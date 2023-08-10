Chipper Jones' 19-year baseball career with the Atlanta Braves went as the team's spokesperson. The eight-time All-Star also became one of the game's finest switch-hitters.

Chipper encountered another unusual circumstance regarding his personal life in 1999. Having just divorced his first wife, Karin Fulford, the sports legend began dating Sharon Logonov. When Logonov became pregnant, their blooming relationship saw a considerable change. The date fell in line with Jones and Fulford's pending divorce proceedings.

Later, Jones' second divorce exacerbated his worry about losing out on time with his kids. Here is an excerpt from "Ballplayer," a book co-written by Carroll Rogers Walton, a former sportswriter for the AJC, and Jones:

"It scared me to think I would have less time with my kids."

Chipper Jones' marriage with Sharon Logonov

In March 2000, Chipper Jones, an MLB Hall of Famer for the Atlanta Braves, wed Sharon Logonov in Pierson, Florida. They had three sons together.

Trey, their eldest son, was born in February 2001. Trey is also known as Larry Wayne III. After Trey joined the family, Tristen and Shea were the final two additions.

Shea, the third kid of the marriage, has a unique meaning behind his name. Due to Chipper's outstanding achievements at Shea Stadium, the former home of the New York Mets throughout his career, he decided to pay tribute to the special memories he had experienced there.

Nevertheless, despite leading what seemed to be a perfect life, Jones and Logonov ran into some relationship issues and got divorced on June 14, 2012.