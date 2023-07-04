In 1999, Atlanta Braves baseball star Chipper Jones found himself in the midst of another unique situation involving his personal life.

Fresh off his separation from his first wife, Karin Fulford, the sports icon started dating Sharon Logonov. Their blossoming relationship took a significant turn when Logonov got pregnant. The timing coincided with the ongoing divorce proceedings between Jones and Fulford.

Jones, who fathered a child of wedlock in 1998 despite being married to Karin, was not ready to grapple with another wave of unexpected turn of events. It added a layer of complexity to an already emotionally charged situation.

Here is an excerpt from the book, "Ballplayer," written by Chipper Jones and former AJC sportswriter Carroll Rogers Walton.

Jones received the news of Sharon's pregnancy just before Game 1 of the 1999 World Series against the New York Yankees.

In a four-game sweep, the Yankees clinched their second consecutive World Series title in 1999, leaving the Braves and Jones disappointed.

While the loss was undoubtedly disheartening for Jones and his teammates, he had a greater source of joy to focus on — the impending arrival of his child.

Chipper Jones tied the knot with Sharon Logonov

Former Atlanta Braves star and Hall of Famer, Chipper Jones, tied the knot with Sharon Logonov in Pierson, Florida, in March 2000.

Their union brought about a beautiful family, with three sons, who became the center of their lives.

Their eldest son, Larry Wayne III, affectionately known as Trey, was born to them in February 2001. Following Trey's arrival, two more additions completed the family — Tristen and Shea.

The couple's third son, Shea, holds a special significance in his name choice. Chipper Jones decided to honor the memorable moments he had experienced at the Shea Stadium, the former home of the New York Mets, due to his exceptional performances at that venue throughout his career.

However, despite their seemingly idyllic life, Jones and Logonov encountered some difficulties in their relationship. On June 14, 2012, news broke that they had decided to separate, marking a significant change in their marital status.

Eventually, the decision was made to move forward with the separation, and Jones and Logonov pursued a divorce. The legal process was concluded, and their divorce was finalized in November of the same year, drawing a definitive end to their marriage.

