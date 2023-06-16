In June 2013, Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones found himself caught up in a controversial situation. Jones, known for his remarkable career with the Braves, had earned a reputation as a respected player both on and off the field. However, a racially insensitive tweet he posted ignited a firestorm of backlash and public condemnation.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, contained remarks that were deemed racially insensitive and derogatory towards migrants.

"Y’all think if they took all them gators they trap in Fla and La and put them in the Rio Grande, it wud stop the illegals from crossing? Jk (just Kidding)," posted the Hall of Famer.

In the ongoing quest for a better life, countless individuals risk their lives by crossing borders to build a brighter future in USA. Unfortunately, this pursuit is not without its perils, and tragic incidents occur regularly. Hence, the when Jones posted his offensive tweet, it sparked outrage.

One Twitter user, Christine Pelosi, called out Chipper, accusing him of being racist. In response, the former Braves star challenged her to provide reasoning for the accusation. He stated that anyone who follows the proper channels to become an American citizen is welcome in his book.

To which, the former Braves star retaliated saying:

"I'm waiting for ur reasoning for calling me a racist. Are u gonna give me one?"

He added;

"Any person who wants to become an American citizen and goes thru the right channels to become one, is welcome in my book."

Here's how Christine responded igniting a Twitter feud:

"When you tweeted "stop the illegals from crossing" was "illegals" referring to people or did I misread?"

Chipper quote-tweeted saying:

"Um, yes! "Illegals" refers to people who are entering the country illegally."

Christine:

"No human being is illegal."

And, Chipper counter-questioned Christine asking:

"Oh so ur saying that my use of the word "illegal" is racial? Wow! So ur ok with people breaking the law to get in the country?"

And, there were no more replies from the enraged Twitter user.

The Twitter battle with Christine Pelosi unfolded on June 13, 2013.

It is worth noting that Chipper had already issued an apology on Twitter three days prior, acknowledging that his tweet was offensive and distasteful. He expressed remorse for his failed attempt at humor and sincerely apologized for his mistake.

"I realize that my tweet yest was offensive and distasteful. An attempt at humor was a terrible mistake. Please accept my heartfelt apology!"

Jones' controversial tweet belittling the migrants was later brought up in 2017 ahead of the MLB veteran's Hall Of Fame induction.

Chipper Jones spent his entire 19-year career with the Atlanta Braves

Arizona Diamondbacks v Atlanta Braves

Chipper Jones was drafted by the Atlanta Braves as the first overall pick in the 1990 MLB Draft.

Chipper Jones made his MLB debut with the Braves in 1993 and quickly established himself as a key player for the team. Over the course of his career, he earned numerous accolades, including eight All-Star selections, two Silver Slugger Awards, and the National League Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award in 1999.

Jones retired from professional baseball after the 2012 season, leaving behind an impressive legacy.

His contributions to the sport led to his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018. Chipper Jones remains an iconic figure in Atlanta Braves history and is remembered as one of the greatest players of his generation.

