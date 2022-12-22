Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw was highly disheartened and once voiced displeasure at the 2017 Houston Astros' use of unparalleled trickery.

In 2020, Kershaw spoke to SI about how the Astros used technology improperly to steal signs, making him the most well-known casualty of the event at Minute Maid Park in 2017:

“Most people understand [the difference]. I just think it was unprecedented. I don’t think anybody had seen cheating to that degree before.

"I’m not sure if anybody knew how to process what happened, so everybody is going to speak out in their own way. And some people are just disappointed that the game got to that point. And some people are just mad, visibly mad. And I think all those emotions are O.K.”

Kershaw spent his entire MLB career with the Dodgers.

Clayton Kershaw expected an apology from the Astros

Kershaw stated that he was just waiting for one thing following the Astros' involvement in the sign-stealing scandal: an apology.

In 2020, during an interview, he said:

"It is a little bit interesting that the Astros players haven't said sorry or meant it or anything like that. Just not a whole lot of remorse yet, which they did win a World Series, and they're not taking it back, so I don't know. Maybe there isn't. But it would be good to hear from some of those guys and just what they have to say about it and maybe mean it a little bit. It'd be good."

Kershaw, who is likely to enter the Hall of Fame, has said that he will play for his nation in the World Baseball Classic.

Division Series - San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 2.

Earlier in December, the Dodgers player voiced his desire to represent Team USA, and just a few weeks later, that wish has come true.

Now, Clayton Kershaw is 3 Cy Youngs, an MVP, a World Series title.Now, Clayton Kershaw is #ALLIN for the World Baseball Classic. 3 Cy Youngs, an MVP, a World Series title.Now, Clayton Kershaw is #ALLIN for the World Baseball Classic. https://t.co/pAxhZTwNWX

The World Baseball Classic is held during the MLB offseason and features a talented field of competitors. Trea Turner, Mike Trout, and Mookie Betts are just a few of the A-list athletes who have already committed.

