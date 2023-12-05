When Cody Bellinger's fiancee Chase Carter oozed class in show-stopping shimmer cutout dress by Ali Karoui

A few months ago, Chase Carter, the fiancee of All-Star slugger Cody Bellinger, took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures wearing a black cut-out dress, serving as sartorial inspiration. In those photos, she flaunted a glamorous red carpet shimmer look to ignite chic vibes in various poses.

Carter wore a custom shimmering black cut-out bodycon dress with towering high heels at the Los Angeles Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala. Her risqué midi dress was designed by Dubai-based designer Ali Karoui.

For accessories, Carter maintained the glitter theme with a diamond necklace and ear studs from Happy Jewelers. She carried a sleek high ponytail, creating an overall balanced appearance.

Ali Karoui, a Tunisian fashion designer established in Dubai, describes himself as someone who is "living the dream of a young designer." His creations are renowned for exquisite crystal-embellished lace, gracing the wardrobes of numerous global celebrities.

Chase Carter captioned her post:

“Excuse the background”

Cody Bellinger and Chase Carter prepared for the next stage

Big things might be in store for both Chase Carter and Cody Bellinger. The outfielder, who's also handy at first base, is getting a lot of attention as one of the top free agents this year.

After a standout season with the Chicago Cubs, he's made himself even more valuable in the market. Hitting above .300 and showing off great skills in center field, he's now set to become a free agent once again.

Many teams, like the New York Yankees, are interested in Bellinger. His left-handed swing would be great for the Bombers. Although there are some concerns, there seems to be a connection.

Experts predict that he might get a contract worth over $200 million in free agency. This is much better than what he got from the Cubs last year. Bellinger took a chance on himself and it worked out well as he had a really good season in 2023.

