The media has always had a field day reporting Trevor Bauer's stories. A man usually never too far away from controversy, his exuberance is often the catalyst for the energy that runs him into trouble.

Bauer, who is quite infamous on the circuit, found himself in the spotlight in 2019. This came after he told Sports Illustrated that he was strongly against the idea of monogamy.

He also had three rules for dating, which are in his own words:

“One: no feelings. As soon as I sense you’re developing feelings, I’m going to cut it off, because I’m not interested in a relationship and I’m emotionally unavailable.

"Two: no social media posts about me while we’re together because private life stays private.

"Three: I sleep with other people. I’m going to continue to sleep with other people. If you’re not O.K. with that, we won’t sleep together, and that’s perfectly fine. We can just be perfectly polite platonic friends.”

On marriage, Trevor Bauer said the following:

“I imagine if I was married at this point, I would be a very bad husband."

Trevor's love for the limelight is no secret; everyone is in on it.

Trevor Bauer chose donation amounts based on cannabis

Bauer famously launched a charity campaign in 2018 called the "69 Days of Giving," where he promised to donate an amount of $420.69 USD to 68 charities selected by his fans.

Cleveland Guardians @CleGuardians Trevor Bauer completed his 69 Days of Giving campaign with a final check to Cleveland's Max S. Hayes High School. bit.ly/2LyB8f9 Trevor Bauer completed his 69 Days of Giving campaign with a final check to Cleveland's Max S. Hayes High School. bit.ly/2LyB8f9 https://t.co/zYQBuJ3pw6

He chose the numbers the way he did based on connotations around those particular numbers. 420, associated with cannabis, and 69, a sex position. It was he who believed that employing a campaign around sex and drug references would help to market charitable contributions.

With his career at the Los Angeles Dodgers over following his release, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him both in MLB and in his private life.

