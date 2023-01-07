The Los Angeles Dodgers made the not-so-difficult decision to cut ties with Trevor Bauer on Friday. The news was expected after a series of accusations against the former Cy Young Award winning pitcher. Bauer has not pitched since June 2021 and will now be available for MLB teams. The Dodgers will still be on the hook for $22.5 million remaining on his contract.

Bauer was suspended for a record 324 games but was reinstated to the league after the appeals process. The 31-year-old will now look to kickstart his career with another organization. After a series of controversies, it remains to be seen whether any club will take a chance on the problematic player.

'Nobody's touching that guy, not a chance'"

In a recent ESPN article, one MLB agent touched on the subject and believes there is "not a chance" a team picks up Bauer.

A recent Tweet from Beyond the Monster confirmed what many of us already believed. Many GMs and agents will resist any temptation to bring Bauer onboard. The legal issues surrounding the former All-Star are yet to be resolved. Furthermore, any team that offers him a contract will most likely receive heavy criticism and backlash from their fanbase.

"Some front office executives and MLB agents on Trevor Bauer: One GM told ESPN that they 'don’t expect anyone will sign him.' One agent told ESPN that 'Nobody's touching that guy, not a chance.'" - Beyond the Monster

Since the Los Angeles Dodgers have released him, any MLB team can pick up his contract for a league minimum of $720,000.

Trevor Bauer last pitched for the Dodgers on June 28, 2021. That month, he was accused of sexual assault by a woman. Under the league's domestic violence and sexual abuse policy, Bauer was suspended.

The Los Angeles Dodgers cut ties with Trevor Bauer on Friday

Trevor Bauer in action during the first inning at Minute Maid Park

Last week, MLB podcaster Ben Verlander gave his two cents on the Bauer issue during his podcast:

"I do not believe that Trevor Bauer ever pitches again in Major League Baseball"

During his prime, Bauer was considered one of MLB's premier pitchers. He rose to prominence with the Cleveland Indians (now Cleveland Guardians) between 2013-2019.

"The Dodgers have officially released Trevor Bauer. They still owe him $22.5 million. Now any MLB team can sign him for the league minimum" - Talkin' Baseball

In 2020, Bauer finished with a 1.73 ERA and a Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds.

Whether Bauer can still pitch seems irrelevant. Controversy and chaos has followed the pitcher throughout his career. This latest scandal has dragged on and teams will be hesitant to take a chance on him.

