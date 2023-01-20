Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez's strained relationship has always been something MLB fans scrutinized. Rodriguez has shaded Jeter many times. The Yankees captain, meanwhile, mostly remained quiet on the matter.

"I'm not trying to beat Alex's record anyway. The only record I'm concerned with is Yogi's record, and that's the ten championships," Jeter said.

Rodriguez made a record-breaking, 10-year, $252 million deal with the Texas Rangers in 2000. While talking about the deal, Rodriguez shaded Derek Jeter by saying that the former shortstop would not be able to break his record for the highest-paid player.

Let that sink in…

When STL Today asked Jeter if he would break Rodriguez's highest-paid player record. Derek Jeter stated that he was not trying to break Rodriguez's record.

The former Yankees captain said that all he wanted to do as a player was break Yogi Berra's record. Berra holds the record for the most World Series wins. He was the World Series champion thirteen times. Jeter, unfortunately, was unable to break the legend's record and only won the World Series five times.

When Derek Jeter came to Alex Rodriguez's defense

When new of the PED scandal finally broke, many were angry at all the players involved. Alex Rodriguez was at the forefront of the scandal. But during a 2009 interview with Derek Jeter, the New York Post reported how he came to A-Rod's defense.

"You have to give him the benefit of the doubt. My initial reaction is, let him respond. Give him the respect to respond to it before you pass judgment," Jeter said.

Jeter asked the fans to give Rodriguez the benefit of the doubt and requested to only make a judgment after A-Rod explained his side of the story.

Rodriguez admitted to taking steroids and was punished for it. But no one forgot when Jeter asked fans to give Rodriguez some time to explain himself.

"He's disappointed in himself. It's one of the things that he stressed yesterday. He's admitted it. Everyone is disappointed, but you're there to support him and get him through it," Jeter said.

According to Jeter's conversation with reporters when the scandal broke out, he admitted that everyone is disappointed by what has happened. The shortstop went on to say that Rodriguez is also disappointed in himself.

The former Yankees captain admitted how, even though everyone was disappointed, Rodriguez came clean. Derek Jeter insisted that all anyone could do at that time was support Rodriguez through this tough time.

