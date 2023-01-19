It is very realistic that MLB The Show 2023 will feature a New York Yankees player on the cover. The Yankees are one of the largest and most valuable sports franchises in the world. The club has won a extraordinary 27 World Series, more than double that of their closest competitiors.

The time of the year is upon us when MLB fans around the globe patiently await the news of which player is on the cover of MLB The Show. The popular video game has developed a cult following amongst not just baseball followers. As we await the release date of the popular game, fans cannot help but discuss which star will be revealed as the cover for 2023.

New York Yankees fans took to Twitter to share their views on who they thought was a worthy candidate for the prestigious honor.

Led by Aaron Judge, the Bronx Bombers finished with 99 wins last season and fell just short of the World Series. The team had six different players selected for the All-Star game in 2022, leaving plenty of options for the cover.

The Yankees have a long list of stars that could be considered. Nestor Cortes was selected to his first All-Star Game in 2022 and has become a fan favorite at Yankee Stadium. Former National League MVP and five-time All-Star Giancarlo Stanton is also a big name.

The majority of fans went with the obvious choice of Aaron Judge. The 2022 American League MVP had one of the greatest offensive seasons in the history of MLB.

On his way to breaking the AL single-season home run record, Judge finished with a .311 batting average and 1.111 OPS. The Yankees star led the league in home runs, runs, RBIs, OBP, slugging and OPS.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is a likely candidate for MLB The Show 2023 cover

While most fans went with the obvious choice, others decided to back the long shot. New York Yankees fans were impressed with Harrison Bader and he received some support from the fanbase. There was even a vote for 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson.

The decision to go with Shohei Ohtani for the 2022 cover was a clear-cut decision. The Japanese sensation dominated the league on both the pitching and hitting front, deservingly winning the 2021 AL MVP.

This year, however, there is no clear candidate. Some are calling for Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper. Others are nominating World Series champion Yordan Alvarez. For New York Yankees fans, the decision seems pretty obvious. After Judge's memorable 2022 season, he seems to be a firm favorite for the cover.

