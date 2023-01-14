Brian Cashman, General Manager of the Yankees, revealed his admiration for Derek Jeter in a 2020 New York Post interview.

“I was thinking exactly that for him, how it doesn’t happen very often that an individual Yankee gets to address the entire Stadium on an occasion this special,” Cashman said. “And no doubt it had to be Derek.”

Cashman, the senior vice president of the New York Yankees, recalled when Derek Jeter gave his farewell speech at the Yankees Stadium. He pointed out that no individual has had the honor of speaking at the stadium. He believed that if anyone had the privilege of giving the speech to an entire stadium, it was Derek Jeter.

Below is a video of Jeter's speech, starting at 0:23.

Cashman compared Jeter to MLB legend Cal Ripken Jr. He said that these were the people the society wanted to be like; these were the people who inspired others.

“Derek is a lot like Cal because he represents all that our society aspires to be and what our game should aspire to be,” Cashman said. “Like Cal, and like most Americans, he takes his job seriously. He goes to work every day, and he does it with pride for his franchise and his city.”

Baseball In Pics @baseballinpix Derek Jeter makes his famous flip play in game 3 of the 2001 ALDS Derek Jeter makes his famous flip play in game 3 of the 2001 ALDS https://t.co/3l1nwSeHP4

He continued to praise Jeter by saying that he was serious about the game. Cashman said that Jeter was one of the people who did their job with pride, not only for himself but also for the pride of his team and the city.

When Derek Jeter was called a quiet captain

Brett Gardner, the Yankees outfielder, recalled in an interview with the New York Post what kind of captain Jeter was.

YankeesMuse @YankeesMuse BONUS: Derek Jeter hits a walkoff single in his final career game at Yankee Stadium



WPA added: 30.8% BONUS: Derek Jeter hits a walkoff single in his final career game at Yankee StadiumWPA added: 30.8% https://t.co/nP9JH1pFFV

When asked about his opinion on Jeter, the currently inactive outfielder said that many people believed him to be a quiet captain. Gardner said that Jeter was the kind of person who made people follow by setting a good example and his deeds made people admire him.

“You know, a lot of people say he’s a quiet captain. and maybe he is, but he’s a guy that leads by example, and that’s the kind of guy I want to follow,” said Brett Gardner

Gardner said that although Jeter might appear quiet and aloof, he was the person you would want to follow as a role model.

Poll : 0 votes