Derek Jeter, who had a 20-year MLB career and won five World Series championships, revealed that his favorite World Series victory was in 1996. In a 2009 interview with the Daily Mail, Jeter shared his thoughts about winning his first World Series.

“Anytime you win at home it is special, but winning the 1996 World Series stands out because it’s the first time we did it,” Jeter said to the Daily News.

Jeter hails from Michigan, where his father is a substance abuse counselor and his mother is an accountant. Derek learned to love baseball from his family, as his father was an amateur baseball player. Jeter is a die-hard Yankees fan and has greatly admired Dave Winfield since childhood.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees

Derek Jeter used to play both baseball and basketball in his high school days, and he received the High School Player of the Year Award. He went to university but dropped out after getting drafted by the New York Yankees, nearly missing getting selected by the Astros.

The Yankees shortstop showed off his talent in the 1995 season and was able to play in the 1996 World Series as well. During the series, Jeter officially made his debut as a shortstop. Jeter doesn't remember much of what happened during the game but does look upon it with pride and fondness.

The 1996 World Series was held at Yankee Stadium, where the Yankees fought on their own turf and won the series against the Atlanta Braves. Derek Jeter hit 10 home runs, scored 104 runs, and had 78 RBI. After the series, there was no stopping Jeter as he began his journey as an MLB legend, cementing his name in history.

When Derek Jeter said that the 1996 World Series changed his life

Derek Jeter began his career with the New York Yankees with the certainty that he was there to stay.

"How did it change my life? It made it better," Deter said, laughing. "That was the beginning. That was the start. It was my first full year. We had a pretty good run after that."

Jeter played with the Yankees from 1992 until 2014. Yet he was not selected for the Major Leagues until 1995. He played for the Minor Leagues and was known as an up-and-coming shortstop.

However, due to an injury in 1994, there was speculation about his Major League debut. Jeter dispelled this speculation with a .250 batting average in his 1995 debut.

The former Yankees captain made his proper debut in 1996. Jeter truly made an impact with his debut and winning the World Series. It was during this series that the world got to know who Derek Jeter was, and from then onwards, he continued to have even more recognition and achievements.

Poll : 0 votes