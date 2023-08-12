Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter recalled the chaotic day when the historic Fenway Park descended into chaos in 1999. The umpire inadvertently set off a riot with the ejection of Jimy Williams, the fury of which even Jeter found surprising.

Jeter was used to the abuse and taunts of Fenway and had to deal with the wrath of Boston fans.

The Red Sox's demise in this game was assured when Jeter's single ignited a six-run surge.

The atmosphere got rowdy in the ninth inning as a result of the dismissal of manager Jimy Williams and Nomar Garciaparra's angry helmet-throwing. Almost immediately, the crowd started throwing projectiles onto the field.

Jeter wrote about the events in his book, "The Captain":

"Man, people were animals out there... It was like dodging grenades. That stuff hasn't even happened in New York since I've been here."

The next night, Jeter silenced the Fenway crowd with a towering two-run homer off Kent Mercker, putting an end to the Red Sox's hopes of adding a new banner to go with their 1918 flag.

Derek Jeter's farewell at Fenway Park

In Fenway Park's visitor's locker room, Derek Jeter changed out of his uniform for the last time.

His farewell went without a hitch. After 20 years of being the enemy, he was showered with affection the last time.

Jeter started at designated hitter in his final game, but they made him play shortstop before the game so he could hear the thunderous cheers.

Tim Wakefield, Bobby Orr, Troy Brown, Paul Pierce, and Yaz came out of the Red Sox dugout one by one to shake his hand.

In an effort to wish Jeter luck in his baseball afterlife, the Red Sox players and coaches stepped outside the dugout. The revered Fenway Park was kind to the Yankee legend for just one day.