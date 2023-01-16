New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was always on former MLB player and manager Pete Rose’s mind. Once Jeter’s ability to run a baseball team was questioned by Rose.

Jeter joined the Miami Marlins as a minority owner in 2017. In a 2019 interview, maligned MLB great Rose raised questions on Jeter’s credentials as a baseball executive, as per the Bleach Report.

"What background does he have in running a baseball team? He's a great shortstop, OK?"

Jeter remained the CEO of the Marlins until February 2022.

Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. – Derek Jeter

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

Of this, Pete Rose said:

"You've got two Hall of Famers who are class guys, and [the Marlins] are not tearing the f--king door down in terms of paying them, and then Jeter's going to take $5 million a year and have the guy he bought the team from fire them.” - via Bleacher Report

Rose had a marred MLB career as he was given a permanent ban from the sport as there were allegations that Rose bet on baseball games while managing and playing for the Cincinnati Reds.

Derek Jeter stepped down as CEO of the Marlins

Jetter has spent his entire active career playing for the Yankees. In 2022, Jeter announced that he was stepping down as the CEO of the Miami Marlins.

Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 1/Statement from Jeter: “Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the Club. We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been 1/Statement from Jeter: “Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the Club. We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been

"Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the Club," Jeter said in his statement.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Derek Jeter is stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins, sources tell ESPN. Derek Jeter is stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins, sources tell ESPN.

Derek Jeter is stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins, sources tell ESPN. – Jeff Passan

Jeter made his MLB debut in 1995 and won the Rookie of the Year Award, the following year. Jeter contributed to the team defeating the Atlanta Braves in the 1996 World Series.

Aaron Judge Press Conference

During the team's championship season from 1998 to 2000, Jeter continued to shine.

Poll : 0 votes