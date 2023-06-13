Legendary New York Yankees player Derek Jeter and international music superstar Mariah Carey once dated. The multiple award-winning singer and the former Yankees shortstop connected easily due to the fact that they are both multiracial.

Jeter's background and roots pulled Carey's heartstrings, which she once revealed.

"It was as if suddenly I could see him," Carey explained as reported by Toofab in 2020.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She said he no longer appeared "pedestrian" to her, and was now "closer to a Prince Charming."

Mariah Carey's father is African-American-Venezuelan and Jeter's father is African-American, they also both have white Irish moms.

Some of Mariah Carey's songs were inspired by Derek Jeter

The songs "The Roof" and "My All," were both, as Carey has acknowledged, inspired during her brief romance with Derek Jeter. These marked another notable incident during the relationship between them.

Both tracks were released as part of Carey's 1997 "Butterfly" album and have since received a five-time platinum certification. Even so, "My All" reached its peak on the US Billboard Hot 100 list at position 17.

Without making a big deal out of it, the couple broke their brief romance, but they made it clear to ABC, that it was because of "media pressure."

Derek Jeter is now happily married to supermodel Hannah Davis and the duo share four children. Jeter dated several women during his storied baseball career before he retired in 2014.

Jeter and Hannah first met through mutual friends in 2012. The couple confirmed their engagement in 2015 and finally tied the knot the following year.

Derek Jeter Ceremony

Derek Jeter played for the New York Yankees for the whole of his 20-year Major League Baseball career. He garnered 396 out of 397 votes (99.75%), the second-highest percentage in MLB history (behind his teammate Mariano Rivera), and the most by a position player.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2020. From September 2017 until February 2022, he served as both the Miami Marlins' league president and CEO.

Poll : 0 votes