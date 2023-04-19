New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is a beloved former player, and many MLB fans idolize the HOFer. Jeter always gets emotional when he thinks about the love he received from his fans during his storied baseball career. In 2017, Jeter hailed Yankees fans for their unwavering loyalty.

Jeter said on an episode of the R2C2 podcast:

"So one special thing about Yankee fans, they watch every game and they're the most knowledgeable fans and all the sports but they've seen everything you know. They've been there the good times, the bad times, but the bottom line is they're loyal. You know and they're fans for life. So it's a special relationship that I wouldn't trade places with anyone."

Jeter has always referred to his fans as the best.

Jeter spent his entire 20-year career with the Yankees.

He held the position of CEO for the Miami Marlins from September 2017 until February 2022.

The reason why Yankees fans love Derek Jeter

There are millions of Derek Jeter admirers. He has five World Series victories and seven World Series appearances to his credit during his time with the Yankees. In 2000, he made MLB history by becoming the first player to win both the All-Star MVP and World Series MVP awards in the same year. With his commitment to winning and his humility when he lost, he captured many hearts.

Jeter was voted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. He received 99.74% of the votes.

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." - Derek Jeter

Jeter tied the knot with supermodel Hannah Davis in 2016. The couple share three daughters.

