Pop sensation Mariah Carey and former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter dated for a brief period of time.

In 1997, Carey and Jeter initially connected at a party and hit it off right away. After spending more time together and developing a strong relationship, the couple had their first "warm, slow, intoxicating kiss" on the HOFer's roof.

Jeter was known to be a private personality and in the book "Captain: The Journey of Derek Jeter" it was revealed that he was secretly frustrated with Carey's massive stardom:

"Jeter was not terribly enthused about the aggressive photographers who tracked them, or the opposing fans who chanted Mariah's name, or the stadium operators who played Mariah's songs when he stepped to the plate on the road.

"Jeter would confess he could not adjust to the relentless attention he received as Mariah Carey's boyfriend. 'It didn't bother her the way it bothered me,' he would say."

Jeter expounded on that while speaking to Vault in 1999:

“I’d have to be with someone very understanding, someone who’s willing to deal with all the attention. But going out with Mariah, that’s taking it to a whole other level. She’s someone who’s known worldwide. I don’t see how two very famous people—and I’m nowhere close to her level—would be able to deal with that over the long haul. It’s too much.”

In a 1999 Sports Illustrated interview, former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter discussed the challenges of dating a famous person like Mariah Carey:

Jeter moved on to date top females from Hollywood after splitting with Mariah. He wed Hannah Davis, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, in 2016.

The couple have four kids and seem to go from strength to strength.

