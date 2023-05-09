In February 2020, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter expressed strong disapproval of the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

Jeter's statements came after the MLB had released its findings from the investigation. It concluded that the Astros used electronic devices to steal signs during the 2017 season, including the playoffs and World Series. Back then, Derek was serving as the CEO of the Miami Marlins.

"It's unfortunate, it's a black eye for the sport, I mean that's the bottom line," the former shortstop said. "When you talk about people trying to get an edge in baseball, I don't think that's anything new, people have been trying to do that for years but obviously (the Astros) took it way too far."

He added:

"There's penalties for it, and they're paying the price. Regardless of what the penalties are; others are going to have their opinions on what they think should happen, but you hope that over time, it passes. But I'm sure this is going to sting for a while."

Derek Jeter calls Astros sign-stealing scandal 'a black eye for the sport'

In November 2019, former Houston Astros pitcher Mike Fiers told The Athletic that the team used a camera in center field to steal signs and relay them to batters by banging on a trash can.

After a thorough investigation spanning two months, the MLB suspended Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for one year. The team was fined $5 million and lost their first- and second-round draft picks for the next two years. Eventually, Astros owner Jim Crane sacked both Hinch and Luhnow.

Derek Jeter compared 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal with PED era

Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees

The 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal became the talk of the town during MLB season 2020. The last time something like that happened was when the "Steroid Era" materialized.

Drawing parallels between the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal and the "Steroid Era," Jeter said:

"We're continuing to talk about it; the sport continues to talk about it, so yeah, it's sort of like the PED era. That was something that everybody continued to talk about. You never forget it. This is something that's not a good look for the sport but hopefully, in time, it'll pass."

Derek Jeter is widely known for his discipline on and off the field during his MLB career. Despite playing in the infamous steroid era, he chose to achieve baseball greatness through dedication and hard work.

Off the field, Jeter was known for his disciplined approach to his personal life. He maintained a clean image and was a role model for young fans.

