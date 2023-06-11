In her autobiography, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," Mariah Carey discussed her turbulent marriage to Tommy Mottola and the significant influence Derek Jeter had on her life. Carey said that meeting Jeter was like a breath of fresh air and helped her reclaim her independence.

Carey found comfort in her relationship with Jeter in the midst of her struggles with Tommy Mottola. As soon as they met at a dinner, they felt a strong attraction to one another because of their shared bi-racial identity.

Carey experienced a sense of liberation after being freed from the restrictions of her unhappy marriage. She experienced a newfound sense of empowerment and freedom as a result of their covert communication, as though she were removing prison bars from her life.

Carey wrote:

"Planning and communicating with Derek felt like someone had smuggled a file into my jail cell. Each time we connected, it was as if I had worn down a bit more of the bars that held me captive."

Although Carey and Jeter's relationship did not endure, Carey reflected on the significance it held in her life. She believes that Jeter served as a catalyst for her liberation from Mottola's control and the discovery of her sensuality.

Additionally, their shared racial experiences fostered a deep connection, inspiring Carey to embrace her own identity.

Derek Jeter and Mariah Carey's relationship history

In the late 1990s, Mariah Carey and Derek Jeter were household names, each dominating their respective fields. However, it wasn't until Mariah's memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," was released in September 2020 that the true nature of their relationship came to light.

Their romantic involvement spanned from 1997 to 1998, when Carey was still married to music executive Tommy Mottola. The singer shared that she met Jeter at a party and quickly fell in love with him.

In subsequent interviews, Mariah disclosed that Jeter played a crucial role in her life, serving as the catalyst that propelled her to leave her abusive marriage with Mottola and embark on a new journey of self-discovery.

Mariah Carey dedicated two of her songs, "My All" and "The Roof," to Derek Jeter, revealing their deep connection. "My All" expressed her willingness to give everything for one more night with him, even risking her life for his touch. Meanwhile, "The Roof" reminisced about a rainy night spent together on a rooftop, evoking the intensity and splendor of their encounter.

Despite their passionate connection, Mariah and Derek's relationship eventually came to an end. Today, Jeter is happily married to model and television host Hannah Davis, with whom he shares three daughters.

